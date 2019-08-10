Emergency responders arrived at Tyson Fresh Meats Friday night to fight what the Holcomb Fire Department described as a “large fire” originating in the west side of the building.

Garden City Police Department Sgt. Lana Urteaga said the Finney County Communication Center received a 911 call from an operations manager at the Tyson meatpacking plant in Holcomb at about 8:35 p.m. reporting that there was a fire in the west end of the building, where the animals are slaughtered.

The Garden City Fire Department arrived on the scene with assistance from other agencies, including the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Finney County Emergency Management and Holcomb Fire Department, Urteaga said. In a Facebook post, the Holcomb Fire Department said there was a “large fire burning inside Tyson.”

As of this posting, the fire is still active and the cause and extent of damages are unknown.

About 1,200 employees were on duty at the time of the 911 call, with 400 working the harvest shift on the west end of the building near the fire. All employees were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, Urteaga said.

Urteaga released a statement at 11:30 p.m. stating that employees were still on the scene and would be transported shortly to Wiley Elementary School in Holcomb by Garden City USD 457 buses. The American Red Cross arrived at Wiley to assist any employees in need of help.

There will be no morning A-shift production for processing and harvest tomorrow at the plant, Urteaga said, relaying a message from Tyson.

Urteaga asked that residents stay clear of the plant and surrounding area as crews work to put out the fire.

Tyson Fresh Meats is the largest employer in Finney County with approximately 3,200 employees, according to the Garden City Chamber of Commerce’s website.

