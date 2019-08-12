MANHATTAN — Jordon Brown had one chance to make a good first impression.

Not only did he deliver, but he impressed just the right people.

"When he got here July 5th and I got back from vacation, he and I got together and we sat down and talked ball, and he did a great job of just watching film on his own and really catching up to speed," Kansas State running backs coach Brian Anderson said of Brown, a graduate transfer from North Carolina. "Jordon's come in and done a great job of learning the offense."

Unlike James Gilbert, the Ball State grad transfer also brought in by first-year head coach Chris Klieman to help restock a depleted running back position, Brown was not around for spring practice or for the first month-plus of summer conditioning. But as a veteran back, he knew that he had to make up for lost time.

"I knew that was important, that it was going to be a process coming into a new system," said Brown, a 5-foot-11, 200-pounder from Durham, N.C. "A system that was new to everyone, and that kind of helped because I knew that I wasn't the only one that was kind of new to it, being that the offense was just installed in the spring.

"Guys have been helpful with me, and coach Brian Anderson has been helpful, just getting me caught up with the offense and everything. I knew that was something I needed to do going into my senior year. If I wanted to play, I needed to know the plays and know the offense."

Anderson wasn't the only one to take notice that Brown was serious. Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham couldn't walk around the Vanier Football Complex without bumping into him.

"The good thing about Jordon is early, when he first got here, he understood, 'I'm behind from a learning curve, when it comes to learning the offense.' So he spent a lot of time on his own coming up and watching the install tapes, coming up and going through the playbook and asking questions.

"Time that you'd say, 'Wait a minute, I thought he was only in the weight room.' No, he was a guy that spent a lot more time doing more than just the summer running and conditioning and stuff."

Brown already has experienced success at a Power Five school, especially in 2017 when he started all 12 games at North Carolina and led the team in rushing with 613 yards and four touchdowns, plus caught 29 passes for 237 yards. But last year he only made one start and ran for 347 yards with 18 catches for 90, though his average per carry was nearly identical at 4.3.

Nonetheless, he opted to transfer to K-State sight unseen, knowing that the Wildcats did not return a running back with a single carry last year.

"This place provided the opportunity to do something that I wanted to do as far as being able to play my senior year," he said. "I feel like I've been given the opportunity here in camp.

"I've been given the opportunity to get reps with the ones and really get up to speed with everything going on with the offense."

Alex Barnes, the Big 12 rushing leader in 2018, decided to turn pro at the end of his junior year and backups Dalvin Warmack and Justin Silmon were seniors, opening the door for someone to take over.

Gilbert, Louisville transfer Harry Trotter and junior Tyler Burns, who returned to the program after a year's absence, were the only three tailbacks to go through spring drills. A talented group of freshmen, including Joe Ervin, Thomas Grayson, Clyde Price and Jacardia Wright, arrived over the summer and also hope to crack a running back rotation that Anderson said he expects to be filled "by committee."

As for Brown, he is confident that he can handle anything the coaches throw at him.

"I feel like this offense does a lot with the running backs — lines them up in the slot, running routes out of the backfield and just doing a lot of things to get the running back touches different places on the field," he said. "I feel that I bring versatility — a guy that can run between the tackles, outside and also catch the ball out of the backfield and in the slot."

Anderson said Brown and Gilbert are interchangeable to some degree, though Brown has more experience as a receiver and getting to the edge, while Gilbert has "very good one-cut vertical explosion."

Gilbert was a first-team all-MAC selection as a sophomore at Ball State in 2016, rushing for 1,332 yards and 12 touchdowns. After missing all but three games with a season-ending injury the next year, he came back last season start 10 games and rush for 659 yards.

As graduate transfers, both Brown and Gilbert have just one year left to show what they can do, adding a sense of urgency. But according to Brown, there is no tension.

"There's always competition," he said. "Everybody wants to play and everybody wants to get touches, so we compete every day as a running back group and we're also trying to help each other get better.

"And we know that all of us helping each other is going to make the team better."

With a new offense, new coaching staff and a whole new set of backs, Anderson appreciates what he's seen from the two veterans.

"They're very mature guys," he said. "They're willing to go the extra mile with the younger guys and help them out. I think that's the biggest thing.

"I hope those four freshmen are watching how those two guys act in the meeting room, how they act around the facility and how they take care of their business. They're on time, they're up early and they just do the right things."

That, Brown said, comes from experience.

"I feel like just the idea of working hard has helped me here because I know just going through the three years I spent (at North Carolina), I learned the value of hard work," he said. "That's helped me pick up the playbook and pick up the offense here."