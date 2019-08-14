A car accident on the Centennial Bridge caused traffic to back up, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday at the bridge that spans across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri. No injuries were reported.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the crash caused traffic on the bridge to be shut down for about 30 minutes.

“It did back up (traffic) for a ways,” Nicodemus said.

The crash came at time when a bridge repair project already has been causing traffic delays.

The repair project currently limits traffic on the Centennial Bridge to only one lane. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.