A man has been convicted of fleeing from Tonganoxie police officers, according to a prosecution official.

A man has been convicted of fleeing from Tonganoxie police officers, according to a prosecution official.

A jury found Orion Sherley, 24, Vassar, guilty Monday of fleeing and attempting to elude police on July 29, 2015.

Tonganoxie police officers became involved in the incident after they were alerted by the Kansas Highway Patrol about a sport utility vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed and entering Leavenworth County.

Tonganoxie police officers observed the vehicle traveling on U.S. 24-40 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The pursuit ended in Lawrence, where officers used devices that deflated the tires of the sport utility vehicle.

Three people fled from the vehicle but they were detained by the Lawrence Police Department.

Authorities were able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

A hearing for post trial motions in the case is scheduled for Sept. 13.