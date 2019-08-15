The Religious Support Office has the following fiscal year 2020 contracts open for bid: traditional Protestant service pipe organist, traditional Protestant service pianist, general Protestant parish coordinator, contemporary Protestant service worship leader, Gospel service drummer, Gospel service parish coordinator, watch care coordinator, Catholic service pianist, Catholic service deacon, Catholic service youth director, and Catholic service parish coordinator. Interested applicants can pick up a copy of any contract from Staff Sgt. Turner, RSO funds manager, starting Aug. 26. Bids will be accepted in sealed envelopes for consideration and contracts will be awarded Sept. 6.

Soldier For Life - Transition Assistance Program workshops are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space-available basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops are Aug. 19-23, Sept. 9-13, Sept. 23-27, Oct. 21-25, Oct.28-Nov. 1, Nov. 18-22 and Dec. 2-6. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Army Community Service Field Grade Spouse Seminar “Putting the Pieces Together” is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. The seminar will provide up-to-date information, possible expectations, opportunities and resources. For more information or to register, call 684-2800 or e-mail fgspouseseminar@gmail.com.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program offers a monthly Federal Application Seminar on submitting applications using the USAJobs website. The Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will provide instruction. The seminar covers navigating the USAJobs portal and preparing a resumé to apply for government employment. Classes are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program will host HIGHER Education Workshops from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and Dec. 10-11 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail.

Upcoming Entrepreneur Workshops are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and Dec. 12-13 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop explains the basics of developing a business plan, legal and financial aspects of business ownership, advantages and disadvantages of purchasing a franchise, help available and how to overcome stress. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Department of Labor Career exploration and planning track workshop is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9-10 and Dec. 17-18 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop helps build a personalized career development assessment of occupational interests and abilities, and participants will learn to use self-sustaining tools to narrow their career focus by establishing achievable career goals and self-development strategies. For more information or to sign up, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Hiring Our Heroes corporate fellowship Program information briefs are conducted weekly at noon on Mondays in room 277 of the Resiliency Center. Completed application packets are due by Nov. 1 for the next cohort that begins Jan. 13, 2020. The CFP places service members with 180 days or less left on active duty into a 12-week fellowship program. The program provides mid-to upper-level corporate experience, credentialing education and career skills training. Selection for this program is competitive, but placement rates average more than 80 percent per cohort. For more information, go to https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-fellowship-program-0 or call 684-8999.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program’s Accredited Financial Planner can help with assessing current and future financial situations. For an appointment, call 684-2227.