Approximately $1,500 worth of items were stolen from the home of Glenn Hammett, 49, of Salina, and Trenton Hammett, 18, of Salina, in the 400 block of Russell Avenue between 10:30 an 11:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Salina police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Forrester said Trenton was at home asleep in the basement when he heard a loud bang upstairs.

After getting up, he noticed the house’s side door swing open and two males walking down into the basement.

The two males began collecting items from the basement when they noticed Trenton, who Forrester said ran them off the property.

While chasing them outside, Trenton noticed that the door to their detached garage had been kicked in.

Video footage at the home showed the same two men kicking the door in prior to taking down the video camera and entering the home.

Stolen items include a 32” Samsung TV, a RCA surround sound system, a bluetooth speaker, and a Revo wireless camera.

Estimated loss, including damage to the door, was just around $1,500.