Recently I picked up a copy of the "2019 Visitor Guide to the Kansas State Fair" at Dillon's. The guide is a good overview of upcoming events Sept. 6-15 here in Hutch. I mailed one to my cousin in Colorado. She loves the fair and comes every year.

There is a section called "New Tastes of the Fair." While there is a complete guide to events, you hear people talk about the food more often. Warning: Watch your calorie intake.

New this year are a Krispy Kreme hot dog — a fresh, jelly-stuffed donut is used as the bun.

The Pronto Pups are popular, as now there is a 10-inch giant pup.

Do you like burgers? The Honey Bun burger is served between two warm honey buns and topped with fresh veggies.

Two local groups feature foods everyone likes, Mexican food from Our Lady of Guadalupe and chicken and noodles from the Hutch Methodist group.

If you need to work off some calories, you can enter several contests, including the Pronto Pup eating contest. How many can you eat in 10 minutes?

Are you a good pancake flipper? Give it a try. Also, local eatery Hickory Stik is sponsoring a sandwich stack up contest.

Are you wondering how you'll find places? All fair-goers can use a GPS-based map on the State Fair smartphone app, or there's a handy map in the Visitor's Guide.

It makes me think of my sister. When she was 4 or 5, we all divided into three groups. Everyone thought Jerilyn was with their group. She wasn't. She got lost, found a policeman and told him, "My family got lost."

The guide lists gate admission prices, shuttles and all parking places and a list of things you can't bring. Good to know.

Do you love horses? Look up "Equine Experiences." There are two pages in the guide listing groups and soloists who will perform in both the free concert series at the Bretz & Young Arena and the Grand Stand acts.

Popular events include pig races, the butter cow, the State Fair Museum, the strong man and the chainsaw artist.

This is all I have space for, but get a guide and plan your time at the Kansas State Fair.

Sheila Lisman retired in 2003 after teaching English at Sherman Junior High for three years, Hutchinson High School for 35 years and one year in Auckland, New Zealand, on exchange.