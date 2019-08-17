A two-story home located at 1537 Chisholm Road, approximately two miles southwest of Elyria, caught fire early Friday morning.

McPherson County 911 received a report of the fire around 4:50 a.m.

"There was a passerby that noticed the glow and it was called in to the 911 dispatch," said Deputy Chief Dennis Darby of the McPherson Fire Department.

The homeowners were not in the house at the time, and no injuries were reported by first responders.

Darby believes the home is a total loss.

"It'll have to be knocked down, it's not structurally safe," Darby said.

The Moundridge Fire Department responded to the fire, along with the McPherson Fire Department, Inman Fire Department, Moundridge EMS, McPherson EMS, McPherson County Sheriff's Office and the Deputy State Fire Marshal and K-9. McPherson fire crews left the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

"We appreciate the assistance of each agency," Darby said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.