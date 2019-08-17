A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has pleaded not guilty to escaping from the prison earlier this year.

Cal Henry Green entered the plea Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated escape from custody and theft.

Green, 36, is accused of leaving the grounds of LCF without permission Jan. 7 while on a work assignment. He allegedly drove away in a truck, which later was found abandoned in Kansas City, Kansas.

Green was apprehended Jan. 10 in Independence, Missouri.

During Friday’s arraignment, District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled a trial for Nov. 25.

Gibbens scheduled a pretrial conference and a hearing for pretrial motions for Oct. 18. The judge said attorneys will need to file pretrial motions by Oct. 4.

Assistant County Attorney Meredith Mazza asked the judge for permission to file an amended complaint in the case. The prosecutor said she intends to add a charge of burglary of a vehicle.

Green previously waived his right to preliminary hearing for the escape and theft charges. But Mazza said a preliminary hearing will be needed for the additional charge.

Gibbens granted Mazza’s request to file the amended complaint. He said the preliminary hearing also can take place Oct. 18.

Green is serving a sentence at LCF following an aggravated battery conviction in Wyandotte County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

He was sentenced for the charge in 2014. His earliest possible release date is June 2023. But this date does not reflect additional prison time he could receive if he is convicted of the charges he now faces in Leavenworth County.

