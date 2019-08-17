Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Preston Douglas Patterson, 36, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen property, 8/16.

Dylan James Gray, 20, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 8/16.

Branden Dean Calderwood, 28, in connection with burglary, 8/16.

Travis Dean Munsell, 29, in connection with burglary, 8/16.

Justin Case Goodspeed, 30, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/16.

Leon Dwayne Smith-Love, 24, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/16.

Charmarie Lynn Deever, 49, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/16.

William Lee Bari, 39, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/16.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

S.W. 1st and Clay St., criminal possession of firearm by felon, 3:24-4:45 p.m. 8/16.

1300 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., interference with law enforcement officer, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4:16-4:20 p.m. 8/15.

5900 blk. S.W. 10th Ave., theft, 8 p.m. 6/25-8 p.m. 6/26.

3800 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., theft, 7 p.m. 7/1-6 a.m. 7/2.

3900 blk. S.W. Lincolnshire Road, forgery, 1:01 a.m. 8/2-1:01 a.m. 8/10.

600 blk. S. Kansas Ave., theft, 12:01 a.m. 7/26-12:01 a.m. 8/2.