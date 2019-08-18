Editor's note: Places of Highway 50 is a five-part series meant to take note of the places passed on the route between Newton and Hutchinson. A 2018 Kansas Department of Transportation survey shows more than 5,000 travelers along the corridor each day.

Driving by the wooden crosses on Highway 50, Lorena Garcia occasionally thinks about what life could have been like.

Thousands of people drive by the crosses each day.

The 18-year-old’s memories of her parents and younger sister come from home videos and stories from her family. During the month of January, the recent Hutchinson High School graduate thinks more about that day: Jan. 20, 2007.

Lorena was 6 and riding in the backseat of a red Dodge Neon next to her 20-month-old sister, Aubrianna.

Lorena’s father, Jesus, was driving and her 5-month-pregnant mother sat in the passenger seat. Both parents were in their early- to mid-20s. They were headed to Wichita for an afternoon shopping trip.

But, before they left, Lorena insisted on stopping to see her grandfather, Tom Mora. She had a self-portrait she made with brightly colored markers for Tom.

The picture had a smiling Lorena in front of a shining sun. There was an apple tree and a rectangle house with three windows, and a special message on the back for Tom.

It said "I love you, Grandpa Tom," but when Lorena read it, the words didn't come out quite right. Love sounded like "rove," Tom told The News in 2007, and grandpa sounded like "tramppa."

They were traveling east on Highway 50 shortly after noon. They were roughly 3 miles east of Yoder Road.

Snowy conditions caused Jesus to lose control and skid sideways across the centerline. The Garcias were hit by two westbound SUVs before coming to rest on the north side of the road near a utility pole.

A 6-year-old Lorena was the only survivor in the Neon when officers arrived.

Then Reno County Undersheriff Dennis Stofer reported visibility was about a half-mile at the time of the accident. First responders, he said, worked 26 accidents since 6 a.m. that day.

But they were all minor. Hutchinson had 3.5 inches of snow by 3 p.m. that day.

Lorena suffered a severe head injury from the wreck. Doctors put her in a drug-induced coma.

Eventually, Lorena’s condition improved.

She had a limp and slurred her words, but kept improving with physical therapy. One day she held a picture of the Virgin Mary and prayed for her parents. The next, she’d mention sharing thoughts with her parents once she got home from the hospital.

"She'll need all of us," grandmother Jolene Mora told The News a few days after the wreck. "We all have memories of her and her parents that the others don't have. ... She'll need all of those."

Lorena split time with her maternal and paternal grandparents, who serve as two sets of parents with different strengths and weaknesses.

They make sure to remind Lorena of how her parents live on.

Lorena, 18, looks like her father except for her smile. That came from her mother. Same with her personality and inability to say ‘no.’

Lorena graduated from Hutchinson High School in 2019. For her senior photos, she had the photographer Photoshop one image of her parents and sister looking down on her from the clouds.

“I like to put on a smile and say I'm OK because that’s who I am,” said Lorena, who will attend Hutchinson Community College this fall. “I don’t really tell many people.”

She will live at home and is undecided in her studies. An education fund set up after the wreck will help pay for her college education.

Each January, Lorena thinks more about the wreck. It kept her from wanting to drive until family recently convinced her it wouldn’t happen to her.

Come Memorial Day, Lorena and grandpa Jose Garcia will visit the four concrete, anchored crosses and put new decorations that will last until the next year. Jose keeps the area maintained year-round, so it’s always visible from the road.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Lorena said. “That’s what they always say.”