As the political landscape continues to heat up, chances are increasing that you will be the target of a political phone call. Anyone who sees news reports or spends any time at all on social media is well aware of the many hot-button issues being debated in the political arena. What you may not be aware of, however, is that those political phone calls aimed your way are not always from political campaigns as they claim to be. Your Better Business Bureau warns that scammers use politics as another technique to steal your money. Here are some of the ways they operate during political seasons:

• Fake candidates – You may be startled upon answering a phone call to hear the voice of a political candidate seemingly calling you personally about a campaign issue. Within a sentence or two the recorded voice may ask you to push a button to speak with an agent. Don’t do it. Sure, some campaigns do use this technique to solicit donations, but so can scammers. When you push a button as prompted by the “caller,” you are sending a message that your phone number is an active one. This can put you on a list for many more robocalls. Should you get transferred to someone that requests your credit card number for a “donation,” you may just be talking to a scammer wanting to use your credit card. Donate to candidates and causes of your choice by initiating the transaction yourself. Call or contact the campaign on your own and make the donation.

• Fake opinion surveys – Someone calls you claiming to be conducting a poll, perhaps mentioning a political party. After a few survey questions are asked, you are told that you are eligible for a prize or a gift for participating. All they need is your credit card number to cover shipping and handling. Hang up. Real pollsters do not give out “prizes.” This scammer is seeking the prize of your credit card account.

• Fake political activists – These scammers may start by surveying you in order to find out where your sympathies are, then use whatever cause it is to get your “donation.” Again, they are lying. They just want your money and are pretending to be advocates for a cause you support.

• Fake phone voting – There is no such thing as “voting by phone.” This scam is aimed more at preventing you from actually voting rather than stealing your money. If they claim to be a state or county election official, calling to tell you that you must register to vote, this too is fakery. Election officials never call voters this way.

Reducing legitimate political robocalls

If you wish to reduce the number of real campaign calls that come your way during election seasons, one way to do so is by not listing your phone number when you register to vote. Political campaigns and parties use numbers acquired this way to target voters for robocalls.

Keep in mind that Caller ID no longer can be trusted to reflect the real identity of callers. Spoofing technology allows scammers to give fake Caller IDs that look legitimate. Also remember, you should never give out personal information such as your Social Security number, credit card numbers or other banking information to a caller that you do not know.

For questions or concerns regarding political robocalls or other unsolicited calls, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417, or visit our website at bbb.org.