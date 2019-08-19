Editor's note: Places of Highway 50 is a five-part series meant to take note of the places passed on the route between Newton and Hutchinson. A 2018 Kansas Department of Transportation survey shows more than 5,000 travelers along the corridor each day.

Questions about an overrun building along Highway 50 in Burrton come up often enough that the Harvey County Appraiser's Office keeps a cheat sheet to direct curious passersby to information on the vacant building.

Thousands of people drive by it each day.

Despite being just feet from the south side of the highway, it’s not too difficult to miss because of its color and overgrown grass and shrubbery.

The grass is chest high out at the 1920s brick building, originally built as a schoolhouse to replace the wooden frame building there before it, according to ksgenweb.org. It was later converted to a home. Harvey County records show a detached garage was added in 1990 and the building has been inhabitable since at least 2011, which is as far back as the county’s records go.

The website says the brick building was built in 1928. Harvey County records show 1926.

Page School once served district No. 8 in Burrton Township, according to Harvey County Historical Museum curator Kristine Schmucker. She said: “that’s where our information hits a dead end.”

Schmucker said the school likely closed in the 1960s when “many one-rooms were closed” during statewide consolidations in education. District No. 8 would’ve become part of a unified school district.

Today, it has broken windows and an abandoned vehicle on the property.

County records show Leota Hasty-Kosminski, of Hutchinson, has owned the property since at least 1964. Before then, she was a part-owner with Otis L. Hasty. The records do not show the relationship.

The News could not reach Hasty-Kosminski.

Harvey County Ag field appraiser Christen Childs said she heard the owner is not willing to sell the property, valued at $26,400. Although, she said, that’s only hearsay.