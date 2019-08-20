Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.72; Corn $3.53; Milo $3.10; Soybeans $7.63
PCP prices: Wheat $3.61; Corn $3.67; Milo/cwt. $5.24; Soybeans $7.85
Scoular: Wheat $3.77; Corn $3.65; Milo $3.35; Soybeans $7.83
