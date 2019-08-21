A 70-year-old Hays man was killed when the small plane he was piloting crashed Tuesday morning in Ellis County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as John F. Werth.

The crash was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at 1261 240th Ave., about nine miles south and one mile west of Hays.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Werth was piloting a 1985 Schweizer single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft when it went down at 240th Road and Smoky Hill Road.

Werth, who was alone in the airplane, was pronounced dead at the scene.