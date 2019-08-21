Editor's note: Places of Highway 50 is a five-part series meant to take note of the places passed on the route between Newton and Hutchinson. A 2018 Kansas Department of Transportation survey shows more than 5,000 travelers along the corridor each day.

Congenital spina bifida has weakened Mark Wiebe’s legs, but his arms have plenty of strength to dump ping pong balls out of a plane to eager children below.

Wiebe and couple of family members own the Halstead Airport, which has been in his family since his late father, Gustav, opened the airport along Highway 50 through a collaborative effort in 1972. Thousands of people drive by the airport each day.

Gustav “Gus” passed away in 2012, leaving the hangar to family and a tradition of flying over the Halstead Old Settlers parade.

Mark, a 58-year-old airplane mechanic, has kept the flyover going.

About three years ago, the ping pong balls were added for children to collect and redeem for prizes.

“It’s the best part of the Halstead Old Settlers (parade),” said Brandi Rice, an event committee member. “It truly is.”

On the morning of the Aug. 10 parade, Mark sat on a stool filling a cardboard box with more than 300 ping pong balls. The yellow ones in the mix could be redeemed for a prize.

Thousands of people were spread out over blocks, but the balls all dropped in a concentrated area, leaving children scrambling.

“I was just lucky enough to do that,” Mark said. “You could call it skill, but it’s still luck.”

Mark said dumping the balls didn’t take any effort since the air sucks them out of the plane. He sat in the passenger seat of a friend’s plane, which had a hatch that made it easy for the drop.

Usually, Mark’s only guests out at the hangar are two black cats: Dorothy and Mortimer. Occasionally he brings his Jack Russell Terrier, Buddy, that chases the cats around.

Mark said the private airport averages a few planes a week. Aviation students at Hesston College also practice their soft-field landing on the grass runway.

But, on the morning of the parade, dozens of people came to the hangar for breakfast and to scope out the dozen-or-so planes that came in for the occasion. The flyover is sponsored by Mid-America Antique Airplane Group, which Mark helped start.

He said the hangar was cleaner than usual for the expected influx of people. Mark usually doesn’t have to skirt around tables with a scooter he rides around the hangar in, and a plane usually sits in the center. He works on it while seated in a chair.

Still, decades of collecting are apparent. Shelves are stocked with miscellaneous items. Then there’s the plane shells and wooden wings that take up lots of space.

“My dad accumulated enough stuff,” Mark said. “I’ve accumulated enough stuff too.”