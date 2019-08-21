WINFIELD — The Bethel College volleyball team opened the season with a five-set with over Southwestern Tuesday night in Winfield.

Bethel won 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 15-13.

The Threshers snap a six-match losing streak from last season.

Senior Jordyn Allen led the Thresher attack with 18 kills, followed by freshman Amber Mott with 13. Junior college transfer Gabby Valdez assumed the setting roll with 45 assists.

Another freshman, Katey Wilhelm, led the defense with 25 digs, followed by Ivy Bringer with 14, Valdez with 13 and Mott with 12.

Mia Loganbill, Valdez and Wilhelm each served two aces.

Kayln Beel had 18 kills for Southwestern, followed by Alyxandra Blaker with 11 and Deardin Kelley with 10. Sydney Hancock set 34 assists. Emily White had 29 digs, followed by Kelley with 12, Kaila Harris with 12 and Hancock with 11.

Amanda Pinter and Kanami Ellis each served two aces. Blaker and Beel each downed three blocks.

Bethel fell behind 6-0 in the first set. The Threshers rallied to within two, 10-8, only to have the Moundbuilders make an 8-2 run and hold on for the win.

Bethel jumped out 14-6 in the second set. Southwestern got back to within three points, 19-16, but the Threshers were able to hold on.

Bethel led 11-5 in the third set. Southwestern got no closer than four points.

Tied 7-7 in the fourth set, the Moundbuilders made an 11-4 run. Bethel was able to get within four before Southwestern was able to put it away.

Bethel trailed the deciding set 7-3, but rallied to tie 10-10.

Tied 13-13, Jade Gleason downed a block, followed by a kill for Allen to give the Threshers the match.

The Threshers head for the Hutchinson Sports Arena this weekend for the KCAC Fall Fling. Bethel faces John Brown at 9 a.m. Friday, followed by Graceland at 3 p.m. Saturday, Bethel faces Southwestern Assemblies of God at 9 a.m., and ends play against Peru State at 11 a.m. SAGU received votes in the NAIA pre-season rankings.

BETHEL (1-0) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 18-1-0; Sage Westerfield 4-1-1; Ivy Bringer 2-0-0; Hailey Hill 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 1-0-0; Mia Loganbill 6-2-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-2-0; Jade Gleason 2-0-1; Stephany Meyer 8-0-1; Gabby Valdez 3-2-0; Amber Mott 13-0-0. TOTALS 57-8-2.0.

SOUTHWESTERN (0-1) — (kills-aces-blocks) Deardin Kelley 10-0-2; Lezlee Dixon 2-0-1; Kayln Beel 18-0-3; Kiralyah Jones 1-0-2; Emily White 0-1-0; Sydney Hancock 2-1-1; Jacquelyn Bogner 1-0-1; Amanda Pinter 0-2-0; Alyxandra Blaker 11-0-3; Kaila Harris 2-1-1; Kanami Ellis 7-2-0; Brooklynn Tegeler 0-1-0; Kaitlin Patulea 0-1-0. TOTALS 54-9-10.0.

Bethel;18;25;25;20;15;—3

S-western;25;20;18;25;13;—2

Assist leaders — BC: Valdez 45, Wilhelm 3. SC: Hancock 34, Harris 8. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 25, Bringer 14, Valdez 13, Mott 12, Roth 11. SC: White 29, Kelley 12, Harris 12, Hancock 11.