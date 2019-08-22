Sister schools Bethel College and Hesston College met for their annual pre-season women’s soccer friendly at Thresher Stadium with Bethel coming out on top 4-1.

Sydney Brown, Taylor Edson, Bekah Tonn and Alayna Wallace each scored for the Threshers, while Jadin Kaltenbach, Katy Pounce and Taylor Dashney each had assists.

Kara Longnecker put away a corner kick for Hesston with 29 seconds remaining to break the clean sheet.

“We saw some flashes,” Bethel coach Alex Hagan said. “We still have a young team. Our numbers are great. We’re trying to push offense. We had a lot of offensive possessions. We created a lot of good things. We’re only going to get better.”

Bethel entered the match on 10 days of practice.

“I think we’re getting better,” Hesston coach Bryan Kehr said. “We’re starting eight or nine freshmen. Bethel has a really nice team, so I’m encouraged. We need to string our passes better. Part of that is we need better movement off the ball. We need to learn how to present ourselves in the passing lanes for our teammates.”

Hesston has had just a week and two days of practice.

Bethel dominated possession in the first half at about a 90-10 percentage clip, outshooting the Larks 6-0 and scoring twice.

The Threshers scored 47 seconds into the second half and finished its scoring in the 78th minute.

Both teams are in the midst of rebuilding projects.

Bethel was 3-11-2 last season, 2-8-2 in KCAC play.

Hesston was 0-16 last season, 0-14 in its first season of Jayhawk Conference play.

Hesston plays scrimmages at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nebraska Christian, followed by noon Monday at home against the Tabor junior varsity. The Larks open play at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 against Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College at home.

“We’re going to get better,” Kehr said. “Each day, we’re going to try and get a little bit better.”

Bethel opens the season at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at home against Southwestern Christian.

“We should have a really good season,” Hagan said. “We have some young players who will really make an impact. The group we’ve had for the last three years are starting to mature. They won’t get beat up by upperclassmen all the time anymore.”

Hesston;0;1;—1

Bethel;2;2;—4

Stats unofficial

1. B Sydney Brown (Jadin Kaltenbach) 12:47

2. B Taylor Edson (unassisted) 26:06

3. B Bekah Tonn (Katy Pounce) 45:47

4. B Alayna Wallace (Taylor Dashney) 77:52

5. H Kara Longnecker (unassisted) 89:31

Total shots — HC 0-1—1, BC 6-11—17. Shots on goal — HC 0-1—1, BC 6-10—16. Saves — HC: Den Morita (L) 4-8—12. BC: Ashtyn Brown (W, 45:00, 0 ga) 0-x—0; Vivi Rodriguez (45:00, 1 ga) x-0—0. Corner kicks — HC 4, BC 1. Fouls — HC 1, BC 2. Offside — HC 0, BC 4. Cautions — none.