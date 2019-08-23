Cooler weather is expected to hang around for a few more days, as highs in Topeka are expected to top out around 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday's high should be in the mid-80s.

The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day for the next week.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

• Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.