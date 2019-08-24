EL DORADO — Butler is expanding its curriculum to include luxury cars.

Volvo and Butler Community College officially collaborated in August in an effort to strengthen the auto mechanic workforce and develop a pipeline for the car company. The agreement was made possible in part by Eddy’s Volvo Cars of Wichita, serving as the sponsoring dealership, and Volvo’s Car University Program designed to embed Volvo system technology into top accredited auto tech programs in the country, according to a BCC news release.

The collaboration makes Butler Community College one of the first collegiate Volvo Training programs in the country. Butler’s faculty will be trained in the latest Volvo technologies, and Butler’s auto tech students will have hands-on access to training. The Volvo curriculum, to be launched this fall and embedded into the existing curriculum, will become standard for all auto tech students at Butler.

All the tools and resources for training purposes will be provided by Eddy’s Volvo Cars of Wichita. The dealership’s service and parts director, Todd Truitt, headed the program and will meet regularly with Mark Jaye, Butler’s auto tech lead instructor, to stay updated on information and training throughout the program’s duration.

“I’m excited about a new partnership with a local community college, and hope it can better equip students interested in the field with a more realistic idea of what they will be facing on a day to day basis,” Truitt said in the release.

Butler’s Auto Tech Program is located in El Dorado and is certified by the National Automotive Technician Education Foundation (NATEF).

Volvo Cars issued this statement, “Volvo Car University supports local Volvo retailers in developing the next generation of technicians by facilitating training, tools and vehicle availability at local colleges and educational institutions.”

For more information, the program lead is Mark Jaye, mjaye1@butlercc.edu.