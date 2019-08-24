One business owner is trying his best to make Ottawa a hub for cyclists.

Jeff Carroll, owner of Ottawa Bike and Trail, 130 S. Main St., Ottawa, is trying to take advantage of the two area trails that intersect near his business. He said cyclists need an outlet to ride and he is providing support for that growing activity.

“Our original plan for the shop and the business plan was to bring people from out of town to Ottawa to experience the trails,” Carroll said. “One way we are doing that is with supported tours where we would take people out on the trail and provide support as they rode the trails. We are still doing those on occasion. A lot of cyclists want to ride at their own pace. They really don’t need a lot of additional support. The idea of the shuttle came up. You can park your car in Ottawa, we will drive you out to whatever distance you want to ride back. You get to cover twice as much distance as opposed to (riding your bike) out and back.”

The first shuttle event will be Saturday, Aug. 31, from Ottawa to Council Grove along the 117-mile Flint Hills Trail.

“We are doing a trial run,” he said. “We plan to make it a regularly scheduled event. We will be able to provide service to those in Ottawa that want to start in Ottawa, go out to Council Grove and ride back. Also on the way back, we will take people from Council Grove to Ottawa and they can ride back to Council Grove. We thought (the holiday weekend) was a good time to kick it off.”

Tickets for the shuttle are $30 and limited to 10 cyclists. Carroll said the first five people to purchase shuttle rides will receive a $10 gift certificate to his shop.

“We have one van that will fit 10 people and use a trailer for all the bikes,” Carroll said. “We can get 10 people going out and hopefully 10 people coming back. The hope is people will get off at Osage City or Council Grove and ride that distance back. We can be flexible. Whatever distance they are going to ride, they are on their own. We will have emergency pick-up service.”

Carroll said the shuttle allows the cyclists to enjoy more of the trail.

“You get to see part of the trail you have not seen before,” he said. "It is making it easier for them. They can enjoy the day on the ride back. Some folks will use that to do a two-day trip since Council Grove is 75 miles from Ottawa. They camp out at Pomona Lake on the way back. There are a lot of ways to use the service."

Carroll said a major push behind the shuttle service and other cycling events is to bring tourism to the area.

“We have to bring people into Ottawa,” he said. “No. 1, to see what the trails are all about and also see what Ottawa is all about. We believe if they come to Ottawa and ride the trails, they will come back. When we did our supported tours, we were drawing people from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Our reach is pretty strong. People are interested in the trails.”

Carroll is a primary source of information for the trails — Prairie Spirit and Flint Hills — which intersect at First and Walnut.

“We put together a really detailed trail guide,” he said. “It is the best trail guide available. Four or five years ago when the (Flint Hills) Trail was a little rougher, it got a reputation for being difficult. Now, it is not really. We are trying to change that.”

Carroll said the best way to experience Kansas is by cycling on the trails.

“You are not only seeing the scenery, you are hearing the birds and locusts,” he said. “You get the smell of the flowers. You have to be out there to experience it. Not just try to barrel along, but stop and smell the roses. That is why the shuttle service (is good). If they want to take all day to ride 30 miles, they can do it.”

He added the Flint Hills Trail is the best way to experience the scenic Flint Hills.

“The route between Ottawa and Council Grove, it gives you beautiful visibility into the Flint Hills,” Carroll said. “The best way to see the Flint Hills is through the trail. You get wide open views and beautiful prairie. You will soon see the beautiful fall flowers (and colors). It is absolutely beautiful in different ways in different times of the year. Each trip on the Flint Hills Tail will be a little bit different.”

Carroll is planning other cycling events, including adding shuttle service on the Prairie Spirit trail, which runs south from Ottawa to Iola.

The Moonrise Bike Ride is set for the weekend of Sept. 7-8. Carroll said the event will include camping at Pomona Lake. He said cyclists will leave Ottawa and bike to Pomona Lake, where they have live music, food and build camaraderie among cyclists.

“It is more of a bike-camping event,” Carroll said. “It gives everyone a chance to carry all their equipment on their bikes.”

Carroll said singer and songwriter Kelly Hunt will be performing. Angry River Barbeque will provide dinner and Sunday’s breakfast. On Sunday morning, there will be a yoga class available.

“(Saturday) night will be capped off by a moonlight bike ride in the campground area,” Carroll said. “The response has been really good. We expect to have between 70 and 100 people participate in that.”

Information on cycling events can be viewed on the Bike and Trail Facebook page.