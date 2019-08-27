For many years I’ve begun each day with the Bible before I read The Hutchinson News. I read “Good News” in Scripture, and then sadly often face troubling, printed news from our world.

Such was the case on Saturday, Aug. 10.

I am truly concerned by the action of our penal system relocating inmates from Kansas prisons to a “for-profit prison” in Arizona. Some 360 human beings are to be moved.

This is very troubling. I’m well aware that there are those among us who commit evil acts that forfeit their right to live in a civilized society. Their willful criminal behavior demands they be incarcerated to protect the innocent. Kansas has a Department of Corrections to hopefully provide opportunities for repentance, rehabilitation and renewal.

Some would advocate sufficient severity to minister punishment for any offender. But the “Good News” I read every morning calls all who follow the Lord Jesus forgive those who injure us and provide a way to return to our fellowship. I think Jesus meant it when he commanded his followers, to forgive 70 times seven, to turn the other cheek and welcome the prodigal home.

I’m aware such ideals may be impractical, but they could be our guiding principles within our penal system.

When, however, the goal of penal incarceration is profit, too often the value of a human life diminishes. If making a profit by imprisoning humans is the intent, might not the prisoners simply become indentured cogs in the wheels of production? A stringent force with intransigent prisoners might sometimes be necessary, but it must always be minimal and rare.

Even convicts are fellow human beings, created by God and embodying His image. That truth demands respect and proper care even to the incarcerated. Profit must never be primary, but ever secondary to humanity.

The reason given for these transfers is “overcrowding” in the Kansas prisons. Such a situation surely creates danger for both inmate and guards. But could not more compassionate means be found to reduce the overcrowding? Early release for non-violent convicts with good behavior, or perhaps a system of “in-home” incarceration?

But whatever the measure and means, could we not lower the prison population peacefully and avoid any prisoners for profit?

These are simply the ponderings and possibilities of one person. I’ll continue to hope and pray for the right way to incarcerate the true criminal and then find ways to allow for early release for those who earn another chance in a civilized society. At least, that’s my ongoing hope.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.