A man who was caught by police while allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Leavenworth is scheduled to be back in court later this week.

Thomas J. Henkle, 40, Leavenworth, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with rape and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, according to court records.

The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 16 in the 200 block of Kickapoo Street.

While responding to a report of a disturbance, police officers caught Henkle as he allegedly was sexually assaulting a woman in an area of thick brush, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Henkle was advised of the charges against him when he appeared in court last week. Defense attorney Clinton Lee has been appointed to represent Henkle, according to court records.

Henkle is scheduled to appear in court with his attorney Thursday.

Bond for Henkle has been set at $200,000, according to court records.

