OLATHE — The Bethel College men’s soccer team opened the regular season with a 5-0 loss to MidAmerica Nazarene in non-conference play in Olathe.

The Pioneers received votes in the NAIA pre-season poll.

Felipe Hideki scored the first two goals for MANU, scoring in the sixth and 44th minute. Jesse Calderon added a goal in the 57th minute. Nicholas Theberge scored in the 74th minute. Butoyi Issa scored the Pioneers’ final goal in the 79th minute.

Bethel spoiled the clean sheet in the 86th minute on a goal by Samuel Ishimwe.

Bethel was outshot 18-7, 10-3 on goal. Bethel keeper Albert Brathhammar had five saves in goal. Andrea Dorella had two saves for MANU. Caleb Cushman spent the last 4:50 in goal for Bethel.

MidAmerica improves to 1-1. Bethel plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 2-0 John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Bethel;0;1;—1

MidAm Naz.;2;3;—5

1. MA Felipe Hideki (Jesse Calderon) 5:10

2. MA Hideki (Nicholas Theberge) 43:42

3. MA Calderon (Javier Beltran) 56:47

4. MA Theberge (Butoyi Issa) 73:33

5. MA Issa (Austin Tummons) 78:34

6. B Samuel Ishimwe (unassisted) 85:10

Total shots — BC 4-3—7, MA 10-8—18. Shots on goal — BC 2-1—3, MA 4-6—10. Saves — BC: Albert Brathhammar (85:10, 5 ga) 2-3—5: Caleb Cushman (4:50, 0 ga) x-0—0. MA: Andrea Dorella (W) 2-0—2. Corner kicks — BC 2, MA 10. Fouls — BC 14, MA 10. Offside — BC 5, MA 5. Cautions — BC: Chris Torres 86:14. MA: Samson Kenea 26:27.