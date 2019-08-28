Some ingredients have truly transformative powers - their addition immediately changing a dish’s identity. Add egg yolks to ice cream and you get custard, add tarragon to hollandaise and you get béarnaise, add champagne to orange juice and you get mimosas, add espresso to hot milk and you get a latté.

Cilantro is one of these magical ingredients. As far as Brian and I are concerned, salsa will never be salsa unless it’s got cilantro in it. Otherwise, it’s just a tomato salad.

Which is fine and all, just not salsa.

You may also be keenly aware of the presence of cilantro in food, although you may have a significantly less positive outlook. Cilantro tends to be a rather divisive little herb, and there may actually be some scientific reasons behind this phenomenon. A certain gene receptor variation can cause some people to perceive the aldehydes in cilantro to taste like soap — which seems a fairly legitimate reason to disapprove of eating the herb.

There are, however, many factors that influence our perceptions of flavor and aroma chemical compounds in food, and unfortunately, that particular gene mutation isn’t the only factor that causes people to dislike cilantro.

Ancestry and environment play an even larger role. According to the genetic testing company 23andMe, over a quarter of people with European ancestry don’t like cilantro, whereas as low as 3% of respondents from other backgrounds disliked it. Considering how its name is derived from the Greek word for bedbug, I think it’s safe to say not everyone is a fan.

I still think cilantro smells nice and clean (but not soapy!), so I’ve gotten into adding it to my bouquets this summer. As the weather’s been hot and my plants have matured, they’ve started to head out into the flowering stage. This means I have less leafiness to cook with, but the sprays of teeny white flowers are an adorable substitute. And they’re still edible, albeit with a grassier, milder flavor.

Soon, the young seed heads will brown up and dry out — and voilà! We have coriander. See, another reason cilantro is magic: an herb and a flower and a spice, all from one plant.

The term “coriander” can also be used to designate the whole plant, instead of differentiating between the leaves and the seeds like we are most accustomed to doing. It has the potential to get a little confusing, but context usually makes the distinction easy. Plus, many dishes that call for coriander, either ground or as the whole seed, will also use cilantro leaves as the fresh garnish, bringing the flavor around full circle. Coriander has a nutty, almost citrusy depth to it, which can also help transform that chopped tomato salad into salsa.

Leaf cilantro is always best used fresh, however, so now is the time. Sprinkle it in everything while you can.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com