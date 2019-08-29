A man reportedly brandished a knife during a dispute about the use of a dumpster for recycling, a police spokesman said.

No injuries were reported. The incident was reported Aug. 21, but it reportedly took place a day earlier in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the victim reportedly was holding a stick used for stirring paint during the incident.