Aug. 31 through Sept. 8

All times Central

Saturday, Aug. 31

PREP FOOTBALL (scrimmage) — Newton @ Valley Center w/Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, McPherson 10 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Hesston @ CKL Pre-Season Tourney, Hesston 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — McPherson @ Newton 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Indiana State @ Kansas 11 a.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City), Nicholls @ Kansas State 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel vs. Mayville State @ Concordia, Neb. 1 p.m., Bethel vs. Briar Cliff @ Concordia, Neb. 3 p.m.; Hesston College @ Highland Classic (vs. Ellsworth CC 11 a.m.).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Central Christian JV @ Hesston College (M 5 p.m.), Northeastern (Colo.) JC @ Hesston College (W 7 p.m.).

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC-SAC Match Play, Hesston GC TBA.

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 1

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Sept. 2

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton vs. Wichita West @ Wichita South 9 a.m. (west field).

Tuesday, Sept. 3

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Garden City, Salina Central @ Newton 5 p.m.; Halstead, St. John-Hudson @ Burrton 5 p.m.; Hesston, Conway Springs @ Moundridge 5 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Bluestem 5 p.m.; Ell-Saline, Haven, Herington @ Goessel 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton vs. Wichita Home School @ Wichita South 4 p.m. (Carpenter Stadium), Augusta @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston @ Hillsboro Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Derby Inv. (Derby G&CC) 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Sept. 4

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Central Christian (W 7:30 p.m.), Cloud County CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Sept. 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hesston, Minneapolis @ Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Great Bend Inv. (Lake Barton) 4 p.m.; Halstead, Berean Academy, Remington @ Clearwater Inv. (Clearwater GC) 4:30 p.m.; Hesston @ Smoky Valley Inv. (Lindsborg GC) 4:30 p.m.; Moundridge, Sedgwick, Burrton @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4:30 p.m.; Goessel @ Abilene Inv. (Great Life Golf & Fitness) 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Wichita Independent 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ McPherson Inv. 3 p.m., Newton @ Winfield 3 p.m., Hesston @ Maize Inv. 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, Sept. 6

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Buhler @ Newton, Nickerson @ Halstead, Hesston @ Hillsboro, Remington @ Sedgwick, Moundridge @ Goessel, Centre @ Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Skyline.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel vs. Briar Cliff @ Peru, Neb. 5 p.m.; Hesston College @ Butler CC w/McCook CC 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Tiger-Jinx Inv., Winfield, Arkansas City TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Johnson & Wales-Denver (W noon).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Miami 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Sept. 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ AV-CTL I Pre-Season Tourney, Hutchinson 8 a.m.; Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.; Burrton @ Peabody-Burns Inv. 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton vs. Wichita Southeast @ Wichita South 11 a.m. (west field).

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission Northwest Inv. 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethany @ Bethel 7 p.m., Coastal Carolina @ Kansas 6 p.m., Bowling Green @ Kansas State 11 a.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Peru State Inv. (vs. Mayville State noon, vs. Mount Marty 2 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ J.K. Gold Classic, 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Mills (W noon), Bethel @ Benedictine (M 7 p.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Tiger-Jinx Inv., Winfield, Arkansas City TBA.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Portland 9:50 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Miami 5:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 8

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Jacksonville noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Miami 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.