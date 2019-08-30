1. Harry Potter Back to Hogwarts Party: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Bluebird Books & Cafe, 2 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Sept. 1 is the day that students head back to Hogwarts, so Bluebird Books will celebrate with story time at 10:30 a.m., and activities through the day. Those wearing a costume will receive 10% off their bookstore and cafe purchases. This party is free to all ages.

2. Sunflower Trail 5K and 1 Mile Run: 7 a.m. Saturday, Kansas Maze, 13209 E. 82nd Ave., Buhler. Tickets at runsignup.com. Take part in our Sunflower Festival this fall by joining either the 5K or 1 Mile Trail Run. The beautiful course will immerse runners, joggers and walkers inside a 16-acre field of sunflowers. Prizes awarded for age category winners and more. Check-in at 7 a.m., with the 5K starting at 8 and the 1-mile to follow.

3. Reno County Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Reno County Farmers Market is proud to offer a biweekly gathering of local farmers, artists and producers. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram to learn about family activities, drawings for Market Bucks and live music.

4. August Autos: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, The Alley of Hutchinson, 1221 E. 23rd Ave., Hutchinson. Hosted by Cars and Coffee Hutchinson and ArcticVette. All makes, models, years are allowed in this car show. It's free to show, free to spectate, and there are even free doughnuts and drinks.

5. PCW Live: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sand Hills Event Center, 4601 N. Plum, Hutchinson. Hosted by Prairie Championship Wrestling. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 12 and under at www.purplepass.com/pcwlive. See some of the best live pro-wrestling stars in the midwest, such as KWA Heartland Champion Blade, PCW Grand Prairie Champion Prince Vale, Shane Sanders, Tornado Alley Champion Tristan Thorne, Dallas Cayde and more.

6. Morgan Wilk: 8 p.m. Saturday, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Hometown musician Morgan Wilk has performed nationally for nearly 20 years and shared the stage with the likes of Pam Tillis, Bryan White and Tanya Tucker. The taproom is open from 1-11 p.m. and music is from 8-11 p.m. No cover charge.

7. Pelvic Floor Workshop: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main, Hutchinson. Hosted by Little Rabbit Yoga Studio, this workshop will teach the anatomical structure of the pelvic floor, its impact on your daily life, and how unlocking your pelvic floor is the key to restoring your core. This workshop is limited to 20 women and is open to the public. No prior yoga experience is required to attend. The workshop includes a lecture, practice and open Q&A. Reserve your spot for the workshop by purchasing your $40 ticket at https://www.littlerabbityogastudio.com/events-1/pelvic-floor-workshop-1. Please wear comfortable clothing, bring your yoga mat, and a journal or notebook to take notes if you wish.