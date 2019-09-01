KABC’s annual Caregiver Training set

Kansas Advocates for Better Care is hosting a free training for older adults, caregivers, and professionals in aging.

The training will occur in conjunction with the Senior advocacy organization’s annual membership meeting on Sept. 13. It will be from 12:30 to4 p.m. at the Lawrence/Douglas County Health Dept., 2nd Floor Conference Room, 200 Maine in Lawrence.

Presenters include: Secretary Laura Howard, Kansas Dept. for Aging & Disability Services, who will address issues of interest to long-term care consumers and advocates and the course she is charting for aging services; Amy Yeager of KU Alzheimer’s Disease Cente, who will introduce MyAlliance, an innovative approach to care, education, and support for persons with dementia and their families; and Mitzi McFatrich of the KABC, about knowing how to advocate for yourself or alongside others.

There is no cost to attend since The Harriet Nehring Education Fund is underwriting the training, but an RSVP is required. Email mailto:info@kabc.orgor call 800-525-1782 to register.

Founded in 1975, Kansas Advocates for Better Care is a non-profit charitable organization working to improve the quality of long-term care for older adults. Learn more at https://www.kabc.org/.

McPherson County Community Foundation relocates

McPHERSON – The McPherson County Community Foundation recently moved to 1233 N. Main.

The organization is hosting an Open House at the new location from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday. The public is invited to attend and tour the new facility.

For more information, call (620) 245-9070 or email info@mcphersonfoundation.org.

GCCC and Colby CC sign MOU for Fire Science Certifications

GARDEN CITY –Garden City Community College and Colby Community College signed a Memorandum of Understanding Aug. 26 creating a new partnership for Fire Science training in the Colby service area.

The new agreement will enable students who are living and working in the Colby CC service area to remain in their geographic location and take general education credits through Colby CC and Fire Science credits through GCCC. Participants will also have the opportunity to complete a Fire Science certificate through GCCC as part of the agreement.

“GCCC offers the only Fire Science program in Western Kansas, and we have identified the need to develop highly qualified and trained individuals in Western Kansas,” stated GCCC President Dr. Ryan Ruda in a release. “We appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with Colby Community College as well as the leadership from Dr. Seth Carter, President, and Brad Bennett, Vice President for Instruction and Student Services at Colby.”

For more information about the agreement or Fire Science enrollment information, contact Dean of Technical Education and Workforce Development, Chuck Pfeifer, at chuck.pfeifer@gcccks.edu, or Fire Science Instructor, Larry Pander, at larry.pander@gcccks.edu.

Art therapy assistance offered for Kansas agencies

EMPORIA – Medical settings - including support centers, clinics, and hospitals - can benefit through a program to put patients at ease using art therapy.

Arts in Medicine, a partnership between the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and Emporia State University, is accepting applications from associations, agencies, and organizations that provide medical services to Kansans to create programs that benefit patients as well as to agency personnel.

“This collaboration offers wonderful opportunities for medical agencies and organizations in Kansas to introduce unique psychosocial programming,” said Dr. Gaelynn Wolf Bordonaro, Director of Emporia State University’s Art Therapy Program. “We are very happy to partner with medical agencies to provide arts-based programs for patients, staff, and medical professionals.”

If accepted, art therapy faculty and two second-year graduate art therapy students from Emporia State will work with the applicant agency to build medical arts programming and scheduling that meets the needs of specified populations and the agency.

Applicants should be interested in offering patients, clients, or staff art therapy services such as, but not limited to: group art therapy; individual art therapy for patients receiving treatment (i.e., cancer treatments or transfusions); art-based workshops for medical staff or clinicians in training (stress relief, group bonding, etc.); arts-based programs at special events (grief camps, open houses, etc.).

Applicants must be Kansas-based institutions, organizations or associations that provide medical services to Kansas residents. Applications are welcome from agencies that serve all age and developmental levels. Art experience and art skills are not necessary.

Visit https://kansascaic.submittable.com/submit to apply. Applications are due by Sept. 6. Applications will be evaluated by a panel including members of KCAIC, ESU and art therapy professionals.

Southwest Kansas Chambers to offer group health insurance plan

The Southwest Kansas Chambers of Commerce unveiled a potential new health insurance program that will be exclusively for its members in seven Southwest Kansas communities.

The SWKS Chambers of Commerce will serve as the umbrella for Chamber members and their employees which will provide each member access to more affordable health insurance premiums, according to a release from Joni Wittman, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce

The group will include Chamber members from Colby, Dodge City, Garden City, Hugoton, Liberal, Scott City, and Ulysses.

Benefits of an Association Health Plan or AHP can include dual plan options where participants choose their plan, with low individual and family deductibles, or high-deductible health plans with health savings accounts or HSAs.

It also may include coverage for pre-existing conditions, a nationwide provider network, and customizable plans.

Program developers also intend to offer dental and vision coverage as part of the package, the release stated.

There are two stipulations to acquire access to the benefits package. The first is to become a Chamber member by Jan. 1 at one of the participating Chambers. Then, all employees at a company wishing to participate must complete a health questionnaire, which will be available starting Sept. 16 and remain open until Oct. 15.

Chamber member will receive a link from their local Chamber Director through email to the questionnaire. If not yet a Chamber Member, look for a post on social media from the local Chamber or call and give them your email address ahead of time. Then forward the link to all the employees for them to complete.

For additional questions, businesses are advised to reach out to the local Chamber.