1. It's a Wrap: Classic Fajitas: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $45 per person. This series will explore menus from around the world, gathered around using tortillas. This class covers homemade flour tortillas, marinated steak and chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, savory beans, corn salsa, all the things. And of course, dessert and drinks — not-fried fried ice cream and strawberry mint margaritas. Preregister by calling 620-259-7339, online at apronstringsstore.com, or by visiting the store.

2. First Cub Scout Pack 301 Meeting: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Participants in first through fifth grades can still join. The group will have pack calendars to hand out and a STEM activity planned by Cosmosphere staff.

3. Elderslie Farm Cheese Tasting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Elderslie Farm, 3501 E. 101st St. N, Kechi. Savor and celebrate artisanal cheese and learn about the culture of cheese, the cheesemaking process and the art of pairing cheeses. The tasting consists of six kinds of cheese with pairings. Cost is $26. An optional wine pairing is available for $12. Tickets at eldersliefarm.com.