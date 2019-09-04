Owners of Hutchinson properties in disrepair should come prepared with a plan for addressing problems when the Hutchinson City Council conducts a public hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 at City Hall on the proposed action.

Maybe the City Council has been too lenient in the past, said City Councilmember Steve Dechant. This year, he said, he will be looking for good solid plans to remove structures from the proposed condemnation list.

At the hearing, owners may appear and present reasons why the structures should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished. One of the properties is used as a storage shed, city staff said, but all of the structures are unoccupied.

On the list are:

225 E. 1st Ave., three housing structures516 E. 2nd Ave., single-family residence1701 E. 2nd Ave., single-family residence840 E. 4th Ave., commercial buildings2100 S. Bonebrake St., commercial building and single-family residence207 E. Ave. E, single-family residence624 East Ave. E, single-family residence and storage shed600 S. Elm St., single-family residence/former church204 East Ave. F, single-family residence1301 S. Maple St., single-family residence1600 N. Prairie Ave., single-family residence and garage413 W. Sherman Ave., single-family residence4 Woodson Plaza, single-family residence.