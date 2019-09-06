Perfect Fit Foundation of SWK will be hosting Gin & Jazz at the Hoover Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event will have a cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. with dinner starting at 7 p.m.

The theme of the event will be the Roaring 20's.

Cost is $60 per plate and will feature a live jazz band and silent and live auction.

Specialty drink pairings will be made by Western Beverage.

Table sponsors are still available according to Perfect Fit Foundation of SWK co-founder Trista Fergerson.

Tickets to Gin & Jazz are available at the Roundup Rodeo office, 608 S. 14th Avenue.

Call 620-225-2244 for more information.

All proceeds for the event will go to the upcoming Perfect Fit therapy clinic.

