Kansas Wesleyan will have to earn everything when it comes to the next game on its schedule.

Tabor is the next challenge for the Coyotes in a pivotal Kansas Conference opener Saturday at Graves Family Sports Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

"I think we’ve had a good week of practice," KWU head coach Myers Hendrickson said. "The guys are dialed (and) locked in. Each day of preparation will go a long ways.

"We’re playing a really good team right now, so we’ve got to come ready to go. They’re going to be good every single year. We’ve had to focus on fundamentals, disciplined (and) doing things right. Tabor’s not going to beat themselves.”

Both teams are coming off victories in week one.

Tabor enters the game on the heels of a 40-20 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God, while KWU knocked off Texas Wesleyan, 48-24.

Hendrickson said there are things the Coyotes need to clean up heading into Saturday's contest. The main points of emphasis: turnovers and penalties.

"We’ve taken that approach this week (that a) team’s improvement should be the biggest from game one to game two," Hendrickson said. "We feel like we have an opportunity to do that.

"There’s some huge blemishes there with the turnovers and penalties. We pride ourselves in being a very disciplined football team. We’ll get those cleaned up.”

The Coyote offense will be tested against a Tabor defense that forced three turnovers against SAGU, including a pick six by Raymond Perrault.

“They don’t beat themselves," Hendrickson said. " If you do make a mistake, they make you pay for it. They’re not going to let you off the hook and then they also don’t allow the big play.

"They’re going to make you earn it. You don’t typically have big plays against a Tabor defense. You’ve got to earn it every single snap down the field. They’ve got some incredible players in their front seven. We’ve been working hard to get ready for them, it’s a very talented defense.”

The Tabor offense has a new look, but is skilled across the board beginning with quarterback Trey McGee. Against SAGU, McGee threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s an outstanding athlete,"Hendrickson said. "He throws the ball well. They are doing some different things on offense.

"They’ve got a new (offensive) coordinator and they were impressive offensively in game one. For us … we’ve gotta get to the quarterback. (Defensive ends) Shaq Bradford and Anthony Munro, those guys (we) hope are going to have a big day. If we can get into the backfield, we like our chances."

Even though McGee is a dynamic threat under center, running back Josh Johnson will share the workload.

“Between him and Trey McGee in the backfield, they’re difficult to defend," Hendrickson said. "I felt like Josh Johnson ran it really well in game one. They’re very talented, dynamic group and pretty big up front. We’ll have to come ready on defense.”

Senior wide receiver Richard McCauley said Wesleyan just needs to take care of business.

"We really just care for each other and want each other to succeed and do our best," he said. "As long as we do what we're suppose to do, and we execute across the board and win every rep, we'll be fine."