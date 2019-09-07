Scripted as it may sound coming from Dr. J. Scott Pigg, a surgeon at Newton Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, there's a very simple reason he got into medicine.

"I think like most people who become physicians or nurses, they just want to do something that is helping other people," Pigg said. "It's kind of a cliche thing to say, but I do think there's truth to it."

At Newton Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Pigg has been able to help several people over the last eight years. Part of that stems from a goal to provide excellent, if not better, care than patients can receive down the road in bigger cities.

Pigg and his associates strive for that level of care by staying up on modern medical technology and procedures — something Pigg personally has earned accolades for by helping to bring Stryker's Make Robotic-Arm assisted technology to Newton to aid with joint replacement procedures, making Newton Medical Center the second hospital in the state to offer such services.

For his efforts and commitment to total care, Pigg was recently named a "Hometown Health Care Hero" by the Wichita Business Journal — something that speaks to the work he does above and beyond the knee and hip replacement surgeries in which he specializes.

"It was nice, it was surprising," Pigg said of the honor. "I think...the reason they did name me, a lot of it was because of all the extra things we do — other than just the surgery — to prepare patients for the surgery, so they're successful with the surgery. Hopefully (they) don't just get a new knee or a new hip, but also maybe change their lifestyle a little bit and head down a healthier path."

Education is a big part of the health care process for Pigg. Working with the hospital's marketing department, he was able to create booklets for hip/knee replacement patients that covers treatment information ranging from pre- to post-operation. Being in a smaller hospital also makes it easier to coordinate that total care with nurses and the rest of the hospital staff to get everybody on the same page.

While Pigg's busy surgery schedule doesn't allow for additional community service outside of his work life, he noted he has helped with Habitat for Humanity in the past as well as helping his daughter and her school in service projects for the Special Olympics. Something he is looking forward to that hits a little closer to home, though, is a project installing a fitness trail around the hospital - something that will require some volunteer assistance.

"That's something where we're hoping a lot of people will come to the hospital campus and walk around the whole hospital because there'll be a trail all the way around with these different stations on it," Pigg said. "That's something I'm really looking forward to and helping to push here."

Not having to crunch numbers and do paperwork, and getting the opportunity to work with his hands, is something Pigg admitted he has enjoyed greatly in his career as a surgeon. Additionally, the vast difference he sees in his patients post-surgery is a nice bonus.

"Unfortunately not every patient, but a lot of patients you do see them come back and they do look and act differently. Some of these patients, especially with hips, are using a walker or using a cane — and they've been using that for months or years — and then they come back and they're not using those things anymore and get around so much better than they could before the knee or hip replacement," Pigg said. "That's obviously the most rewarding because you can actually see it."