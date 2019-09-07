Abigail Ruhlmann of Hutchinson serves in Italy

CEDARVILLE -- Cedarville University junior Nursing major Abigail Ruhlmann of Hutchinson, KS spent her summer serving in Italy with a Cedarville University Global Outreach team. Ruhlmann and the team taught English and crafts.

For Ruhlmann, the time across borders "helped to remind me of just how powerful our God is. He is not limited by our strength; rather, He redefines our weakness and turns it into His glory."

Cedarville's Global Outreach department sent 19 teams on international mission trips this summer. Many of the teams partnered with missionaries and indigenous churches to serve local communities and share the gospel.

The Cedarville teams traveled to the Philippines, Poland, Italy, China, Haiti, Kosovo, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, South Asia, South Africa, Peru, Costa Rica, Eswatini, France, India, Germany, Romania, Hungary, London, Togo, Mali, Thailand and Bolivia.

The 24 Cedarville faculty members and 267 students served in a wide variety of capacities on the respective mission trips. Depending upon the trip, the Cedarville team members shared the Gospel, conducted softball and English camps, distributed Bibles, performed music, provided medical care and served children in orphanages.

***

Steffen Sommers named on EMU Dean's List

HARRISONBURG, VA -- Steffen Sommers of Hesston (67062) has been named to Eastern Mennonite University's Dean's List for the summer.

Students named to EMU's Dean's List have achieved a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.