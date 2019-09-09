Beginning Sept. 16, the Cosmosphere, a Smithsonian-affiliated space museum and science center, will undergo a series of renovations and updates.

These updates include:

• The construction of the CosmoKids interactive area, supported by a gift from the Sunderland Foundation in Kansas City

• Design and construction of a new museum entrance and exit, allowing for increased guest accessibility

• Upgrades and improvements to the German Gallery

• Creating a fully interactive area for both the new Liquid Galaxy display and the virtual reality interactive currently available at the entrance of the museum

• Main level museum rotunda improvements, including lighting and carpet

• The installation of a new mission simulator for Cosmosphere Camp 2020, featuring a capsule based simulator and landing vehicle

During construction, visitors to the Cosmosphere must access the museum using the elevator located directly behind the Box Office. The Germany Gallery and the beginning of the Cold War Gallery (up to the Redstone Atomic Warhead) will be closed and inaccessible during the updates.

Renovations are expected to be complete by March of 2020.