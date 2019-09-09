Staff reports

Monday

Sep 9, 2019 at 8:16 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.65; Corn $3.34; Milo $3.04; Soybeans $7.56

PCP prices: Wheat $3.52; Corn $3.53; Milo/cwt. $5.04; Soybeans $7.70

Scoular: Wheat $3.70; Corn $3.44; Milo $3.09; Soybeans $7.66