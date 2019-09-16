1. Hutch Rotary Presents Hypnotist, Ron Diamond: noon Monday, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. This is Ron Diamond's 15th year performing his comedy hypnosis show at the Kansas State Fair. Ron’s career has included nearly 30 years of performing at state and county fairs, ten years as a performer and administrator with the Walt Disney Company, and more recently as a Speaker, Trainer and Coach with the John Maxwell Leadership Team.

2. Dorothy Nickel Friesen Author Talk: 7 p.m. Monday, Newton Public Library, 720 N Oak St, Newton. Dorothy Nickel Friesen, author of "The Pastor Wears a Skirt," will talk about her writing process, followed by a book signing.

3. Bump to Baby Class: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, 1701 E 23rd Ave, Hutchinson, in the basement of the hospital. Session 4: Infant Feeding and Breastfeeding Basics is at 5 p.m. and Session 6: Postpartum and Inter-conception Care is at 7 p.m.