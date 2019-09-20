Donna Furman, of Wellington, Kansas, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home in Wellington, Kansas at the age of 64.

Donna was born the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Ping) Arnett on Saturday, October 09, 1954 in Welliington, Kansas. Donna took pride in her career at Futures Unlimited ; where she touched the lives of every individual she worked with.

Memorial services for Donna will be held at 10:00 a.m. , Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the chapel of Cornejo|Day Funeral Home in Wellington, Kansas.

Survivors include son, Brandon Hartzell (Daniel) of Derby, Kansas; brother, Michael Bauer (Cindy) of Wellington, Kansas; sister, Michelle Havner (Lonnie) of Udall, Kansas; sister, Priscilla Goodman (Ray) of Boerne, Texas; sister, Laurie Fletcher of Rockport, Texas and her mom, Dorothy Bauer (Myron) of Wellington, Kansas.. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Mark Arnett.

