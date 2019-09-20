Alice M. Heckethorn was born June 20, 1935, in Osakis, Minnesota, to H.J. and Calista Kerneghan. Alice graduated from Morris (MN) High School in 1953 and received a degree in Nursing from Hamline University, St. Paul, in 1956. She worked as a nurse in the Twin Cities until her marriage to Harry Heckethorn, Jr. on June 6, 1959.

The couple spent the first year of their marriage in St. Louis, Missouri, and then settled in McPherson. Four children followed. Alice returned to nursing at McPherson’s Memorial Hospital until retirement. She was an active member of Amity Club and participated in a variety of civic and educational activities.

She passed away Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) after suffering a stroke in June of this year. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter-in-law, Tamela Lusk Heckethorn. She is survived by a sister, Gail Dufour of Newport Beach, California; four children – Susan Heckethorn of Los Alamos, New Mexico; Dale Heckethorn of Cheney; Dean Heckethorn of Salina; and Judy Noller (husband Don) of Marion. She is also mourned by five grandchildren – Lauren Heckethorn (husband Jack) of Wichita; Brant Heckethorn (wife Christina Beckwith) of Henderson, Nevada; Erin Heckethorn (husband Adam Miltner) of Davis, California; Zachary Noller (wife Melissa Roberson) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Kylie Roman (husband Jeff) of Park City; and three great-granddaughters, Henley Roman, Calista Heckethorn, and Harlow Roman.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8: p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery. Memorial donations will be may be given to McPherson County Humane Society, the American Stroke Association, or Planned Parenthood in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.





