The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have issued a public health advisory because of the blue-green algae at Lake Jeanette on the grounds of the Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Lake Jeanette is one of 12 lakes in Kansas currently under a warning status because of the algae.

According to a news release from KDHE, people should avoid contact with water from a lake that is under a warning status. If water from the lake comes into contact with a person’s skin, the area should be washed with clean water as soon as possible.

The water also is not safe for pets to drink, and pets should not be allowed to eat dried algae.

The KDHE also cautions people to never drink water from a lake, regardless of its blue-green algae status.

Joe Burks, chief of communications and public relations for the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, said VA officials will work to mitigate the problem at Lake Jeanette if possible.

He noted that swimming already is prohibited at the lake. He also said there is no open fishing at the lake.

According to the release from KDHE, fish from a lake that has been placed under a warning may be consumed if they are rinsed with clean water. People should only eat the fillet portions of the fish. All other parts of the fish should be discarded.