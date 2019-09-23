A beautiful first day of fall is on tap for the Topeka area on Monday.

After a foggy start to the day in some areas of northeast Kansas, sunshine should be abundant on Monday as high temperatures top out around 80 degrees.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture for Tuesday, when highs should be in the lower-80s.

Fall officially began at 2:50 a.m. Monday with the occurrence of the autumnal equinox, meaning the amount of day and night is nearly equal. In Topeka, sunrise was listed at 7:11 a.m. Monday, while sunset was to take place at 7:18 p.m.

The day when there will be equal amounts of day and night usually occurs several days after the equinox, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

In Topeka, the day with equal day and sunlight will be on Thursday, Sept. 26, with sunrise at 7:13 a.m. and sunset at 7:13 p.m.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Monday: Widespread dense fog, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.