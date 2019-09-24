Keith Tucker of McPherson recently joined 26 other farm managers, rural appraisers and ag consultants in the Washington, D.C., for a week of leadership training, issues education, legislative networking and policy insights. The American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA) Leadership Institute, held Sept. 9 through 12 also included meetings with congressional staff members and other government officials.

“I feel very honored to have attended this event. After this exposure to Washington, I have a much better understanding of how the system works,” Tucker said. “Yes, it is a difficult and complex system, but it was designed to be that way by our founding fathers to allow the ideas and opinions of a whole country to be heard and debated. America has a well-designed government and I am fortunate to have a better understanding of it after seeing it firsthand.”

ASFMRA’s Leadership Institute is designed to help members gain valuable insights into top legislative and policy issues affecting their businesses and rural assets in their respective states. Tucker and other attendees also participated in advocacy/leadership training to more effectively hone their communication skills in preparation for networking meetings on Capitol Hill.

Leadership Institute participants met with Farm Credit Administration CEO Glen Smith, ARA; USDA Chief Economist Rob Johansson; Farm Credit Council President and CEO Todd Van Hoose; and Office of Management andFRob Budget Agriculture Branch Chief Ruth Saunders; along with several staff members of the House Agriculture Committee. In addition, participants had the opportunity to interact with other USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service representatives, legislators, and policy experts.

Founded in 1929, the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers® (ASFMRA®) is the largest professional Society for rural property experts in the United States. Members of ASFMRA provide management, consultation and valuation services, as well as real estate services, on rural and agricultural assets. The focus of ASFMRA is to provide education and professional networking opportunities for members to enable them to provide valuable services to the agricultural community. The land experts who hold membership in ASFMRA work under a professional code of ethics, are required to meet continuing education requirements, and are known as The Most Trusted Rural Property Professionals.