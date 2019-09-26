VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Blue Valley North 12-1 (Last week 1), 2. Washburn Rural 10-1 (2), 3. Blue Valley 11-4 (4), 4. Gardner-Edgerton 11-3 (5), 5. Garden City 12-0 (6), 6. Mill Valley 8-3 (7), 7. Blue Valley Northwest 9-2 (9), 8. Blue Valley West 6-5 (3), 9. Olathe West 13-5 (NR), 10. Wichita East 10-2 (10).

Class 5A — 1. St. James Academy 11-0 (1), 2. Spring Hill 16-0 (3), 3. Bishop Carroll 11-0 (4), 4. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-3 (2), 5. Lansing 7-4 (5), 6. Maize South 19-0 (7), 7. Goddard 14-2 (10), 8. Basehor-Linwood 10-3 (8), 9. Topeka Seaman 11-5 (9), 10. Andover 14-3 (NR).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 15-1 (1), 2. Topeka Hayden 12-5 (2), 3. Nickerson 15-2 (3), 4. Wichita Trinity Academy 8-1 (6), 5. Bishop Miege 3-7 (4), 6. Louisburg 5-7 (5), 7. Independence 11-2 (10), 8. Chapman 11-4 (8), 9. Circle 7-4 (9), 10. Buhler 8-3 (7).

Class 3A — 1. Royal Valley 17-0 (1), 2. Beloit 16-1 (2), 3. HESSTON 10-2 (3), 4. Sabetha 14-3 (4), 5. Belle Plaine 18-3 (5), 6. Frontenac 11-3 (6), 7. Silver Lake 11-5 (7), 8. Riverton 17-1 (10), 9. Thomas More Prep 16-5 (NR), 10. Wellsville 12-4 (NR).

Class 2A — 1. Wabaunsee 13-1 (1), 2. Smith Center 11-1 (2), 3. Garden Plain 10-1 (3), 4. St. Mary’s-Colgan 19-1 (5), 5. SEDGWICK 15-1 (4), 6. Valley Heights 16-3 (6), 7. Ellinwood 12-2 (7), 8. Maranatha Christian 9-3 (8), 9. Trego Community 11-3 (9), 10. Heritage Christian 12-1 (NR).

Class 1A — 1. Spearville 10-2 (2), 2. Rural Vista 17-2 (1), 3. Centralia 10-3 (3), 4. Flinthills 18-1 (NR), 5. Thunder Ridge 15-1 (8), 6. Attica 11-1 (5), 7. Golden Plains 16-1 (6), 8. Chetopa 21-3 (4), 9. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 11-3 (7), 10. Central Plains 10-3 (NR).

Central Kansas League

Standings

;League;overall

;W-L;W-L

Nickerson;3–0;15–2

Hesston;3–0;12–2

Smoky Val.;3–1;13-9

Pratt;2–1;11–9

Lyons;3–2;13-4

Hoisington;2–2;8-10

Halstead;2–3;13–8

Haven;2–3;9–10

Hillsboro;1–4;8–9

Larned;0–5;0–18

GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Dane Lawrence, Ed Hodge, Tom Ware, Ib Thomsen 27.

2. Ron Bogle, Wil Besore, Dan Shaffer, Ray Ruggles 31.

3. Gary Eilert, Rod Mather, Jom Zook, Jerry Friesen 31.

Closest to hole 3 — Dewayne Morgan.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday.

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

1. Ron Bogle, Jim Zook, Jose Roman, Jerry Friesen -6.

2. George Eason, Bill Wilson, Dave Jackson, Orlyn Zehr -6.

3. John Wilson, Dave Mason, Ed Graff, Bob Gaede -6.

Closest to the hole — Ron Bogle. Longest putt — Will Martling.

Next play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Railer netters

sixth at WC

WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team finished sixth Tuesday at the Wichita Collegiate Invitational.

Wellington and Salina Central tied for the team title at 24 points each. Wichita Collegiate-Nesmith was third at 21, followed by Wichita Collegiate-Ashbrook at 18. Newton scored eight points.

Selena Aguilar finished eighth at first singles at 0-3.

Kalane Alumbaugh finished fifth at second singles at 2-1.

At first doubles, the team of Kenzie Gillispie and Madelynn Hamm finished fifth at 2-1.

The team of Hallie Watkins and Shelby Spreier finished sixth at second doubles at 1-2.

Newton competes Monday at the Emporia Invitational.

Wichita Collegiate Inv.

Tuesday

Team scores — Wellington 24, Salina Central 24, Wichita Collegiate-Nesmith 21, Wichita Collegiate-Ashbrook 18, Winfield 12, Newton 8, Augusta 5, Goddard 4.

Newton results

First singles — 8. Selena Aguilar (0-3): QF. L Sanborn SC 8-0, CSF. L Combs Gdd. 8-7 (7-1), 7th. L Richardson Aug. 8-0.

Second singles — 5. Kalane Alumbaugh (2-1): QF. L Ross Win. 8-7 (7-4), CSF. W Woodworth Gdd. 8-3, 5th. W Natvig Aug. 8-4.

First doubles — 5. Kenzie Gillispie-Madelynn Hamm (2-1): QF. L Murphy-Yoakum WC-N 8-5, CSF. W Kreuberg-Dextrander Gdd. 8-4, 5th. W Bowen-Curry Aug. 8-4.

Second doubles — 6. Hallie Watkins-Shelby Spreier (1-2): QF. L Hatfeld-Lynn Wel. 8-2, CSF. W Laplant-Ebenkamp Aug. 8-4, 5th. L Woodburn-Law Win. 8-7 (7-4).

Bethel netters

fall at Doane

CRETE, Neb. — The Bethel College tennis teams each fell to Doane College in dual meets Wednesday in Crete.

The Bethel women and men fell 5-2. The women and men each were open at two flights.

For the women, Brianna Berryman and Erica Ebenkamp each won for the Threshers in singles play. Jennifer Harrison and Berryman won in doubles.

For the men, Zach Shima and Jordan Singh each won in singles. The two also won in doubles.

Bethel plays Oct. 5 at Baker to close out the fall season.

WOMEN

Doane 5, Bethel 2

SINGLES — Ava Macke D def. Jennifer Harrison B 7-5, 6-4; Brianna Berryman B def. Brylee Lauby D 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Erica Ebenkamp B def. Liz van der Torre D 6-3, 6-4; Ariel Ortiz D def. Cameron Bracknell B 6-2, 6-3; Payton Stalder D def. Morgan Lantz B 6-0, 6-0; Huong Ngo D won by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Jennifer Harrison-Brianna Berryman B def. Ava Macke-Brylee Lauby D 6-0; Liz van der Torre-Ariel Ortiz D def. Erica Ebenkamp-Cameron Bracknell B 6-2; Payton Stalder-Huong Ngo D won by forfeit.

MEN

Doane 5, Bethel 2

SINGLES — Jorge Chevez D def. Nolan Schrader B 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Elliott Abromeit D def. Ryan LaCombe B 6-2, 7-5; Zach Shima B def. Henrique Sakoda D 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-7); Jordan Singh B def. Sam Coy D 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Parker Hansen D def. Shawn Bontrajer B 6-1, 6-3; Milo Ciotti D won by by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Jorge Chevez-Henrique Sakoda D def. Nolan Schrader-Ryan LaCombe B 6-2; Zach Shima-Jordan Singh B def. Elliott Abromeit-Sam Coy D 6-2; Parker Hansen-Milo Ciotti D won by forfeit.

HC men win

Jayhawk game

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team won its first-ever Jayhawk Conference game, stopping Pratt Community College 2-1 in overtime Wednesday night at Sieber Field.

It was Hesston’s first win in conference play since joining the conference last season, snapping a 17-game skid.

Baldo Moreno scored both goals for the Larks, including the game winner in the 95th minute. Itallo da Silva Dias had the assist on the game winner. Aaron Valenciana scored for Pratt, .

Hesston was outshot 16-9, 11-7 on goal. Tanner Unruh had eight saves for the Larks. Clayton Scott had five saves for Pratt.

Hesston is 4-5, 1-4 in conference play, and plays Cloud County Community College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Harold M. Clark Stadium in Concordia.

Pratt;0;1;(0-x);—1

Hesston;1;0;(1-x);—2

1. H Baldo Moreno (unassisted) 36:59

2. P Aaron Valenciana (unassisted) 67:33

3. H Moreno (Itallo da Silva Dias) 94:38

Total shots — PCC 7-7-(2-x)—16, HC 4-4-(1-x)—9. Shots on goal — PCC 5-4-(2-x)—11, HC 2-4-(1-x)—8. Corner kicks — PCC 6, HC 2. Fouls — PCC 12, HC 14. Offside — PCC 5, HC 4. Cautions — PCC: Keenan Kropp 44:04, Ethan Hill 53:21. HC: Reese Gomez 67:33.

Hesston women

down Pratt

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team won its second Jayhawk Conference game, stopping Pratt Community College Wednesday at Sieber Field.

Jennifer Rodriguez scored two goals for Hesston. Annalys Hanna added a goal with an assist. Britney Bayer and Ashlyn Routledge each scored for Pratt.

Den Morita had 10 saves in goal for Hesston, which was outshot 24-14. Haven Johannsen had nine saves for Pratt, 2-9, 1-5 in conference play.

Hesston is 3-5, 2-4 in conference play, and plays at 1 p.m. Saturday against Jayhawk East leader Cloud County Community College at Harold M. Clark Stadium in Concordia.

Pratt;1;1;—2

Hesston;1;2;—3

1. P Britney Bayer (unassisted) 8:48

2. H Jennifer Rodriguez (unassisted) 37:21

3. H Rodriguez (Annalys Hanna) 48:01

4. H Hanna (unassisted) 59:49

5. P Ashlyn Routledge (unassisted) 66:17

Total shots — PCC 11-13—24, HC 6-8—14. Shots on goal — PCC 6-7—13, HC 5-6—11. Saves — PCC: Haven Johannsen (L) 4-5—9. HC: Den Morita (W) 5-6—11. Corner kicks — PCC 3, HC 1. Fouls — PCC 4, HC 5. Offside — PCC 5, HC 1. Cautions — none.

Thunder signs

two defensemen

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed two defensemen for the upcoming training camp — Patrik Parkkonen and Derian Hamilton.

Parkkonen is a native of Finland and a seven-year pro, all in Europe. He has 31 goals with 98 assists in 300 pro games. He also has a goal in nine playoff games.

He has played in the Finish, Swedish and Austrian first divisions and the Finish and German second divisions.

He spent last season with Znojmo Orli HC of the Austrian League, scoring seven goals with 19 assists in 45 games.

Hamilton is a rookie, who spent the last four years at Penn State, scoring a goal with 12 assists in 85 games. He helped lead the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten conference tournament championship in 2017 and NCAA tournament berths in 2017 and 2018, reaching the regional finals in 2017.

He also had an amateur tryout with Norfolk of the ECHL last season, posting an assist in three games.

NBC tourney

set for Oct. 11

WICHITA — The National Baseball Congress Golf Tournament will be Oct. 14 at the Willowbend Golf Course in Wichita.

The event is a fund raiser for the NBC World Series. Lunch and dinner will be provided, as well as beverages both on and off the course.

Registration forms are available at https://nbcbaseball.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Golf-Registration.pdf.

NJCAA tourney

set for Hutch

HUTCHINSON — The 2019 NJCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament will be Nov. 21 to 23 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The tournament will have 16 teams — 14 district champions, and two at-large teams.

Wichita selected

for event

WICHITA — Wichita State and Visit Wichita will serve as the host for the second annual NCAA College Basketball Academy June 20 to 26.

According to the release, “Created as a result of recommendations made by the Commission on College Basketball, the College Basketball Academies are intended to give prospective student-athletes a glimpse into the college basketball experience while allowing college coaches from across the country to evaluate players from the high school classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.”

More information is available at https://www.ncaa.com/collegebasketballacademy.