Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 1300 block of North Main Street on the west side. The shopping area now known as the Midtown Shopping Center was first developed in the early 1920s. The little stand-alone brick building at 1309 North Main was built by the Stamey Construction Company in July 1923 to become a Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store.

In 1952, it was remodeled to become the Dondlinger Food Lockers. Between 1961 and 1965, Glen Johnson and John Allender owned the business and converted it to a Hobby Shop in the front and a frozen food locker in back. The back of the building had a 50-foot cooler along the north wall to rent 250 freezer compartments. Johnson and Allender sold this business to Frank Jackson's frozen foods.

In the late 1970s, it was Tuckers Beef Processing. In 1980 it was an early Visa Bank Card Center. Today, the building houses the Andrew Parr Allstate Insurance Agency, still addressed as 1309 N. Main, owned by Parr Inc.