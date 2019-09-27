A fundraiser this weekend will provide information about the history of Fort Leavenworth and some of the people who are buried at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

The event, which is being called “A Night to Remember,” will take place Saturday at VFW Post 56, 519 Cherokee St. in downtown Leavenworth. The event is a fundraiser for the Wreaths Across America program at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Admission for the event is $15 per person. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m., and people can begin to participate in raffles at that time. The event also will feature a silent auction.

A spaghetti dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

Diana Pitts, one of the organizers, said the program will feature Kelvin Crow, command historian at Fort Leavenworth. He will speak about the history of Fort Leavenworth and the national cemetery located on the Army installation.

Chuck Hagemeister, recipient of the Medal of Honor, will speak about 19 Medal of Honor recipients who are buried in cemeteries in Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.

Pitts said the area is believed to have the largest number of burial sites of Medal of Honor recipients outside of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Pitts said she also will provide a presentation about some of the people buried at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

“A lot of us will be dressed in period clothes,” she said.

The Wreaths Across America program at Leavenworth National Cemetery places wreaths on graves at the cemetery in December.

