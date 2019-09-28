ST. MARYS — Jaxson Gebhardt had himself a night for Southeast of Saline.

The Trojans quarterback had 343 yards of total offense and four touchdowns Friday in a 48-18 Southeast victory over St. Marys.

Bryant Banks scored Southeast's first two touchdowns on a pair of 1-yard runs.

St. Marys cut the deficit to 16-6 on a Greg King 80-yard pass from Caden Hurla.

Gebhardt then found Banks for a 20-yard score in the second for the period's only score.

Gebhardt threw his second touchdown pass, a 16-yarder to Seth Eklund, increasing Southeast's lead to 32-6.

St. Marys pulled within two scores with a 9-yard pass from Caden Hurla to Jaxson Hurla and a 2-yard run from Charles King.

But Gebhardt put the finishing touches on the Bears with touchdown runs of 48 and 8 yards in the fourth quarter.

Gebhardt threw for 166 yards and ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns.

Banks added 74 rushing yards on 23 carries and two scores.

St. Marys had 65 yards on the ground, while Caden Hurla threw for 174 yards.

Southeast improved to 4-0 and will host Rossville at 7 p.m. next Friday in Gypsum.