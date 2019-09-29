OTTAWA — Myers Hendrickson saw a lot of resiliency from his Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes as they faced Ottawa on the road Saturday night.

Despite a two-hour weather delay and a slow start, the Coyotes battled adversity to steal a road win, 38-21, over the Braves.

"Our players just kept playing," Hendrickson said. "There’s things that happen out of our control. You can’t control the weather, how the ball bounces or if the calls go your way or not.

"I think our guys kept overcoming that. We knew we had to bring our A-game coming in here.”

With the victory, the Coyotes improved to 5-0, 4-0 in the Kansas Conference. Ottawa, playing at home for the first time, fell to 1-2 overall and in the league.

For the second time in five games, KWU faced an early deficit. On Ottawa's first possession, quarterback Connor Kaegi found Karim Powell for a 29-yard touchdown.

It took Wesleyan three possessions to answer before Johnny Feauto hit senior Trenton Poe-Evans with a 33-yard scoring strike.

KWU held the Braves on their next drive, but an interception swung the momentum back to Ottawa. The Braves weren't able to capitalize, and when the Coyotes needed a big play, they got it.

Junior Charles Barnes III blocked a Kaegi punt, and two plays later senior Demarco Prewitt scored his first of three rushing touchdowns.

"We needed a big play," Hendrickson said. "We needed momentum and it happened with a blocked punt. I felt like we settled in and played Coyote football in the first half after the blocked punt.”

Barnes said the Coyotes needed some energy.

"I planned it and I executed it," he said of the punt block. "Coach put me back on punt return this week and he said, 'I need you to block one.' I said, 'I gotcha.' "

Feauto connected with junior Stevie Williams for a 15-yard touchdown and junior Juan Herrera's 30-yard field goal gave the Coyotes a 24-7 advantage at halftime.

Neither team could get a rhythm coming out of the locker room in the second half. But Ottawa took advantage of good field position at the KWU 45-yard line and cut the deficit to two scores.

The touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from Kaegi to Santino Gee.

Then it was Prewitt's time to take over. The Coyotes' all-time leading rusher converted three fourth-down tries and ended up scoring two more times to push the Wesleyan lead back to 24.

“We have so much confidence in our defense," Hendrickson said. "When you’ve got a great defense, you feel good about going for it on fourth down. Picking up some critical first downs in critical situations, that was big for us as a team.”

Colton Davis scored Ottawa's final touchdown with 14:26 to go, despite the Braves having multiple opportunities to get within a score late in the contest.

Prewitt finished with 142 yards on the ground.

"We're getting in a rhythm," Prewitt said. "It's like pick your poison.

"You want someone to throw it over and stop the pass, then we're gonna run the ball."

Feauto threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, hooking up with Poe-Evans three times for 74 yards.

Cornerback Tevin Jones led the Coyotes with 10 tackles, all unassisted.

“Tevin did a fantastic job," Hendrickson said. "Our secondary played great, because we were up for a big challenge.

"Tevin stood out and made some outstanding plays in the pass defense, also coming up and making plays in the run game and getting to the football and tackles.”

Despite not forcing a turnover on defense, the Coyotes were able to put pressure on Kaegi and had three sacks on the Ottawa quarterback.

"(Kaegi) is a special player," Hendrickson said. "It all starts up front. I think we made him uncomfortable at times. They were throwing the ball all over the place.”

KWU now has a week off before facing Saint Mary for homecoming on Oct. 12. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Graves Family Sports Complex.

“We’re going into the bye week hungry, because there’s some things to fix," Hendrickson said. " I know we played a really good team on the road tonight and we won. That’s the part I’m most proud about and things to build off of."