A pedestrian was killed early Saturday when she was walking on a highway in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

The incident was reported at 12:09 a.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 35 near the 7th Street Trafficway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's online crash log, a woman was walking on I-35 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Additional details, including the victim's name, weren't available Monday morning.