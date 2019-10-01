Kansas-based Central National Bank will be celebrating its 135th year in business this month with bank-wide specials and more.

"Most years, we offer a CD special, a special rate on CDs (certificates of deposit) for the month. That is something that we advertise in our branches and on our website," said CNB marketing manager Amanda Rolfs.

On top of that, each individual branch may have customer appreciation events planned — with Newton slated to celebrate CNB's anniversary on Oct. 11 with prize drawings throughout the day, as well as punch and other goodies offered up to customers.

The bank has 31 branches in 24 communities across Nebraska and Kansas.

While Central National Bank was established Sept. 15, 1884, in Junction City, Rolfs noted October is routinely designated as the bank's anniversary month to celebrate with employees and customers. The bank closes on Oct. 12 in observance of its anniversary.

Being around for 135 years is a testament to the bank's stability, with both Rolfs and the bank's website highlighting the fact that Central National Bank was one of the few local institutions allowed to continue operating in the early 1930s after a presidentially mandated shutdown of the banking system.

"Central National Bank had the capital and the strength to be able to withstand that and come through it on the other side with minimal problems in comparison to a lot of other banks in the area at that time," Rolfs said. "One of the things we take great pride in is being a longtime, stable institution (with) very secure, conservative decision-making in regards to planning and safeguarding against the economy in the bad years."

Having that history, Central National Bank said it is committed to dependability among its customers as well as the communities it is a part of, providing the best service possible.

"Our focus has always been on the strength of our communities and we hope to continue that for many years to come — 135 years of serving not only our customers, but serving the communities that we live in, and (we're) hopeful that will continue," Rolfs said. "One hundred thirty-five years is a big deal because we've managed to do so much and continue to grow and we're still a family-owned and operated business."

For more information on the monthly special or how to contact your local branch about any individualized celebrations, visit www.centralnational.com.